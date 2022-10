GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hundreds were without power Sunday morning after an accident where a car ran into a power pole.

According the Mercer County Dispatch, a car ran into a power pole around 6:45 a.m., which knocked out power for over 300 people in Greenville.

It happened at the intersection of Main Street and College Street, right in front of Sheetz.

No roads were closed and power has since been restored.

No word yet on any injuries from the crash.