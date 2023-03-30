(WKBN)- Hundreds of people are without power in the Valley after a wind storm last week caused power line issues.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, over 300 are people are without power in the local Ohio counties.

According to First Energy, 148 people are without power in Trumbull County. Just over 100 people (109) are without power in Mahoning County. Nearly 50 residents in Columbiana County have lost power (48).

Power is expected to be completely restored completely at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

As of 6:15 a.m., there are less than 100 people without power in Mercer and Lawrence Counties combined. Power is also expected to be restored in these areas completely around 11 p.m. Thursday.

To find out more information about power outages, visit the First Energy website