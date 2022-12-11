VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — This is the seventh year that Vienna United Methodist Church has brought a popular board game to life.

Over the past few days, around 1,000 people played life-size Candy Land. Anyone is welcome to play for free.

The set has destinations on the real Candy Land board and each stop had a special treat to enjoy, too.

Every year, they add a new addition to their game — this year’s is a ceiling-high waterfall. Coordinator Rachel Spak said it’s a fun way to get into the holiday spirit.

“I love Christmas and I love seeing people happy and just seeing the smiles of people as they’re walking through, makes it entirely worth it. Just that we’re able to bring a little joy in the season that gets to be extensive,” Spak said.

This years event has now come to an end, but they will host it around this time next year.