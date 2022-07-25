(WKBN) – Thousands of people have lost power in the Valley.

According to First Energy, 1,600 people were without power in the Mercer County area. Now, the numbers are down to over 320 households without power in that area. Crews are still unsure of when the power will be restored.

Over 210 people are without power in Trumbull County. The majority of outages are in Brookfield Township where over 150 people are without power as of 3:05 a.m.

First Energy is also saying that over 160 people are without power in Mahoning County. The majority of outages are in Berlin Township where over 120 people are without power as of 3:05 a.m.

First Energy has not posted when the outages will be resolved.

The City of Niles sent an email saying that they are working on outages that have occurred. They are asking residents to not call police dispatch.