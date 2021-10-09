Hundreds of people from across Ohio turn out for Columbiana Beerfest

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The pouring rain in Columbiana Saturday night couldn’t keep brewski-lovers away from the 2021 Craft Beerfest.

The event, otherwise known as Ales of Tails, is a fundraiser that benefits the dog park at Firestone Park.

“We’re supporting the puppies,” said participant Kay Hoopes.

The beerfest raised tens of thousands of much-needed dollars for the dog park project.

“Construction costs have, in some cases, doubled since COVID started. Our original goal was about $80,000, but probably 20 to 30% more than we originally estimated,” said Firestone Dog park committee member Mary Ann Green.

Birdfish Brewing Company has donated thousands to park projects through their special fundraising tap and other projects.

“The community has supported us since we started and opened up as a brewery. So we want to give back and provide those things like the disc golf course and we’re really excited about the golf park,” said John Tomsich with Birdfish Brewing Company.

Many guests came from out of town, including Nicole Hodgson who lives in Cleveland.

“It’s been fun. I almost backed out because of the rain. But I’m glad I’m here,” Hodgson said.

Hoopes came out from Columbus and made special pretzel necklaces for her friend’s birthday.

“We like snacks, we like to have fun and people here seem to really like them. I think you’ll see more of them,” Hoopes said.

When the dog park is finished, it will be close to two acres and will have separate sections for small and large dogs.