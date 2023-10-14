POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Nothing says Halloween more than a jack-o-lantern, so what about 750 of them? One Poland yard has quite the display, and it’s open to the public.

“I’m most excited to see the reactions and the fact that we expanded over 100 pumpkins so far. It’s kind of mind-boggling to me,” said Tyler Hanes.

Hanes started Ty’s Pumpkin Walk at his home on Poland Center Drive during the pandemic. He was looking for a way to bring joy to his community while he was out of work.

Kids’ cartoons, classic TV shows and some spooky displays decorate his backyard, plus plenty of new designs.

“My favorite this year is probably Gilligan’s Island. I watched more Gilligan’s Island and Brady Bunch than I did cartoons growing up,” Hanes said.

Last year, he had over 650 pumpkins, 4,000 visitors and raised over $6,000 for charity. This year, he’s raising money for the Squeaky Wheel Theatre Company’s special needs program.

“They’re very important because they do great work for people who need that outlet. Theater programs don’t usually have this, this outlet for people with special needs, and they go above and beyond,” Hanes said.

It’s a cause close to Hanes’ heart as he has two uncles with special needs.

He says most of all, he loves seeing the way his pandemic passion project still brings the community together.

“Seeing the expressions and seeing the joy that it brings is really what makes this happen every year,” Hanes said.

For information about hours, parking and weather closures, visit the event’s Facebook page.