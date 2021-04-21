Hundreds of donated trees to be planted at Valley park

It's part of the company's initiative to reduce its carbon footprint and promote responsible uses of natural resources

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers with FirstEnergy are planting 300 donated trees at Mill Creek MetroParks on Thursday.

FirstEnergy is set to plant thousands of trees across its service area from April 22 through 30, celebrating Earth Day and Arbor Day.

The events are being led by First Energy’s Green Team. They include tree planting and sapling giveaways at parks and nature reserves.

From September through December of last year, the team planted 1,000 new trees in its services area.

“Since many Earth Day tree planting events were canceled last year due to the pandemic, we’re excited to come back strong in 2021,” said George Farah, vice president of utility services and founder of FirstEnergy’s Green Team. “While we set an initial 2021 goal of 10,000 trees, we’re optimistic we will be able to plant many more throughout the year.”

Twelve volunteers will be planting the trees at Mill Creek, starting at 10 a.m.