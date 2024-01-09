(WKBN) – According to FirstEnergy, hundreds of customers are without power in multiple Ohio counties on Tuesday morning.

As of 9:45 a.m., FirstEnergy says 284 customers are without power in Columbiana County. FirstEnergy was reporting that nearly 500 customers were without power in the county as of shortly after 9 a.m.

According to the East Palestine Fire Department, a pole, wires and tree caught fire in the 700 block of North Market Street. This caused the outages.

The majority of the outages are in East Palestine (155), Butler Township (91), and Unity Township (22). There are also outages reported in Lisbon, Knox Township, Salem and Salem Township.

In Mahoning County, nearly 200 customers are without power. The majority of the outages are in Youngstown (98) and Milton Township (55).

There are also nearly 200 customers without power in Trumbull County. The majority of the outages are in Lordstown (89) and Newton Township (72).

FirstEnergy did not provide a cause for the outages in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Power is expected to be restored in all areas at 12:30 p.m.