BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Halloween came early for hundreds of kids in Boardman on Saturday as the Boo Bash took place at the Southern Park Mall.

Kids in costumes and their parents went trick or treating in the mall from 3:30-4:30 p.m., followed by a party in the parking lot.

There were pony rides, a petting zoo, balloons and more.