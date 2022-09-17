NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd was on hand Saturday afternoon in Niles to raise awareness for substance abuse.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention – or ASAP – held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field.

Over 800 people registered to participate in Saturday’s walk as ASAP recognizes National Recovery Month.

Lauren Thorp is the associate director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. She says the board sees that recovery is difficult, but this walk could bring hope.

“A lot of times, when we hear the negative things, we think we’re never going to get out of it and is there any hope,” says Thorp. “But when we come here today, and we have over 800 people in recovery here together, it just brings back that hope.”

According to Thorp, this year’s attendance is among the largest in the rally’s history.