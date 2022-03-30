CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With college commencement just a couple of months away, education majors looking to land their first jobs are feeling confident.

“They’re looking for the help. They’re looking for teachers, some fresh faces, anybody who wants to be a part of their school community,” said Jennifer Wise, of East Liverpool.

Hundreds turned out Wednesday morning for a job fair hosted by the Mahoning County Educational Service Center. They used the opportunity to pass out their resumes and meet with school administrators.

While many are finishing their student teaching, others are ready to start working.

“I graduated in December so I’m looking now, but I am… I’m subbing a little bit here and there to, you know, get the experience,” said Taylor Kumar, of Howland.

Interestingly, at a time when the state is now offering grants to encourage people to go into education to help ease teacher shortages across the state, at least one administrator says there are still a lot more applicants than there are jobs in certain areas.

“I’ve got a pile of resumes about 12 inches high,” said Columbiana High School Principal Dave Buzzard.

Buzzard admits not all of the jobs needing to be filled involve teachers who’ve retired.

“The one opening that we have that I was looking for today, that gentleman is just leaving education to pursue something else, he’s not retiring,” Buzzard said.

But even as more people change jobs or leave the workforce entirely, there will still be competition to get hired.

“I can’t say that it helps me. I think that my credentials and my background and my life experience, all of those things help me more,” said Frances Hall, of Southington.

Many at the job fair hope Wednesday’s experience will lead to the start of new careers.