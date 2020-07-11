Humane society takes over 200 animals living in ‘filthy, unhealthy’ environment outside of Salem

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Humane Society said investigators found over 200 animals living in “filthy and extremely unhealthy conditions” south of Salem.

The Morning Journal is reporting the animals were found at Alchemy Acres. According to its website, Alchemy Acres is a “501(c)(3) no-kill, non-transferring facility that provides a sanctuary for abandoned and abused animals.”

Investigators took the cats, dogs and other small animals. They’re now getting checked out and treated by veterinarians.

Source: Columbiana County Humane Society

Because so many animals are suddenly under the care of the Columbiana County Humane Society at one time, the organization is asking for donations.

The humane society is the only one in Columbiana County investigating suspected animal abuse and is completely funded by donations.

You can help by donating money and/or things like cat and dog food, cat litter, flea treatment and small litter boxes. You can drop items off at the shelter at 1825 S. Lincoln Ave. in Salem or donate through an Amazon Wish List under “Salem Humane Society.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, the Columbiana County Humane Society could always use your help! You can apply online.