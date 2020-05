After the animals were removed, they were sent to New Lease on Life in Struthers

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WYTV) – Twenty dogs were removed from a home in Sandy Lake by the Humane Society of Mercer County.

It was due to having pets that were not neutered and continued to breed.

None of the dogs appeared to have any major medical issues and were all of appropriate weight.

At this time, charges are not being filed and routine follow-ups will be done on the people living at the home.