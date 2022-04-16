EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple cats were seized from a house that was condemned in East Liverpool earlier this week.

The Humane Society, the Housing Department and an officer attempted to make contact with the tenants of a house on the 700 block of Sophia St. Tuesday.

The tenant of the house was believed to have a housing code violation. The rear door was padlocked from the outside, which was cut off where they entered, according to a police report.

In the home, police reported that there was no running water and the house was warm in one room with multiple space heaters. There were also multiple cats roaming the premises that the Humane Society took, according to the report.

A woman and a small child allegedly live there but were not present when police arrived. The house was posted as condemned on Tuesday.