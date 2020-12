The Humane Society of Mercer County is collecting donations to help take care of the animals

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The Humane Society of Mercer County was in Sharon on Tuesday confiscating a large number of animals.

Volunteers removed 40 ducks, 24 cats, 12 guinea fowl, eight turkeys, eight chickens, seven turtles, seven rabbits, seven ferrets, five pigs, three dogs and a snake.

The Humane Society is collecting donations on its Facebook page. The money will go toward taking care of the animals.

Credit: Humane Society of Mercer County’s Facebook page