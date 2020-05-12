East Palestine breeder takes issue with being named to ‘Horrible Hundred’ list

An East Palestine dog breeder was named among the 2020 Horrible Hundred from the Humane Society of America

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog breeder in East Palestine is taking issue with being named to the Humane Society’s 2020 Horrible Hundred list.

The organization released its list Tuesday, naming what they call puppy mills from across the U.S.

Many of the problems that will put a breeder on the list are problems with sick or injured dogs, unsanitary conditions that spread disease, inadequate food or water, and lack of proper shelter.

According to the Humane Society, Cheryl Kinder failed two inspections in 2019 due to seven dogs in need of veterinary care, puppies in crowded, stacked cages and some dogs who had no water.

Cheryl’s husband Chase, who operates the enterprise with her, says people that know them know their heart is in the right place. He said they made some mistakes early on when they started but quickly rectified the issues.

“We are clean. Our dogs are taken care of. Our heart is in the right place. First time in business and there is definitely a learning curve,” Kinder said.

Kinder said the dogs that were targeted for veterinary care had appointments scheduled, but they were canceled by veterinarian and they were in the process of rescheduling. He also said the facility has passed all state and USDA licensing requirements, and the issues the Humane Society cited have been rectified.

“Many of the issues were fixed right away or by the second visit,” Kinder said. “We take this very seriously, and we are coming from the heart.”

A photo taken that day shows cages stacked at least three high, in violation of Ohio’s new kennel law, according to the Humane Society. Kinder said the law had recently changed and he was not aware of it and that he immediately fixed the issue.

In all, Ohio had nine breeders named to list.