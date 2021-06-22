Humane agents take wolf hybrid from Newton Falls home

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A wolf hybrid was taken from a home in Newton Falls.

The animal, which appeared to be abandoned and in poor condition, was taken from a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trumbull County Animal Welfare League CEO Lorilyn Shandor said the animal was picked up Friday.

The case is under investigation.

Shandor said finding these types of animals is pretty uncommon, but it does happen.

Wolf hybrids or a”wolfdogs” are produced by breeding a domestic dog with a wolf. Shandor said owners have to be knowledgeable about the breed and the special care they need.