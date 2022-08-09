YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Housing Code Enforcement, police and humane agents were called out to a home on South Portland Avenue on the West Side Tuesday.

Authorities received a tip about a large number of dogs in the home.

Agents found at least six adult dogs and 11 puppies. The dogs were believed to be bullies, and agents said the woman who lives there was breeding the dogs and running a kennel out of the home.

The woman was taken into a custody on an unrelated warrant from Campbell police.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden and Animal Charity did not take the dogs but said the woman will be cited for having too many dogs in a small area.

The agents said the dogs seemed to be cared for and did not look like they were neglected.

Just hours before getting the call, a representative from Animal Charity made a plea with the city of Youngstown for financial assistance, stating that more than 90% of their calls come from within the city.