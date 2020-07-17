Humane agents raid house on Youngstown’s west side, finding close to 100 cats and numerous rats

The house is on Greenwood Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Humane agents raided a house on Youngstown’s west side Friday morning, finding about 85 cats, though they don’t have a final count yet.

Agents said there were also numerous rats in the house.

The house is on Greenwood Street near Steel and Salt Springs Road. There’s an emergency demolition order on the house but the rats need to be taken care of before it can be torn down.

Mike Durkin, Youngstown’s code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent, said two people lived in the house.

Animal Charity is in desperate need of 80 six-quart shoe boxes, four to five box fans, dry adult cat food, dry and wet kitten food, kitten formula, paper towels, kitten bottles, cat litter, cat and kitten bowls, and small blankets. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 4140 Market Street in Boardman.

