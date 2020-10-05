Humane agents investigate Warren home with 56 dogs

The Animal Control Officer says they appear to be well taken care of, with plenty of food and clean cages

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Humane agents are investigating after more than four dozen dogs were found inside a home in Warren.

Warren police first made the discovery at the house on Palmyra Road just after midnight Saturday morning.

They were sent to the home for a woman who was unresponsive and pronounced dead from a suspected drug overdose.

Animal Control Officer John Onatz says while police were there, they found 56 dogs inside the house.

Onatz says they appear to be well taken care of, with plenty of food and clean cages.

“There’s no case of animal abuse. It’s a matter of too many dogs inside of this property. It’s an investigation that’s ongoing between myself and the Animal Welfare League,” Onatz said.

He says there is a four-dog maximum per city ordinance.

Onatz also says, at this point, none of the animals have been removed from the home.