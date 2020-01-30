Humane agents find 2 dogs shot dead, others malnourished in Mahoning Co.

The surviving animals, all of them American Bulldogs, are being kept at Animal Charity in Boardman

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County prosecutors are looking over possible evidence in what humane agents are calling one of the most disturbing cases they’ve handled recently.

It began last weekend with calls to Animal Charity of possible abuse at a home in the North Benton section of Smith Township.

Executive Director Mary Louk said what they discovered sent those agents to court Monday morning to obtain a search warrant.

“What they found were four live dogs in semi-poor condition and what they believed to be a grave of other animals,” Louk said.

Police called for a township road crew with an excavator and uncovered the remains of two dead dogs buried in that shallow grave.

Necropsies showed both animals had been shot in the head.

On Thursday morning, humane agents turned their information over to county prosecutors.

“So we learned that it could be part of a domestic violence situation. We spent the week investigating, gathering information through social media, through other means,” Louk said.

Agents said they were malnourished and dehydrated. One of them had a terrible case of fleas.

While workers will talk with prosecutors about possible neglect charges for the surviving dogs, they hope to see felonies filed against the owner for killing the others.

“He did this purely out of spite. Basically, that it was due to his domestic situation that he decided to do this to the animals,” Louk said.

Prosecutors are now reviewing the case.