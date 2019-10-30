Humane agents find over 100 animals in North Bloomfield home

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Humane agents converged on a home in North Bloomfield Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into complaints about animals on the property.

Humane agents said they found more than 100 animals on the property along Durst Colebrook Road.

It’s one of the largest humane cases recently for the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

“We don’t have a final tally but there’s quite a few animals,” said Lori Shandor, with the Animal Welfare League.

A number of domestic, agricultural and exotic animals — including reptiles, miniature ponies, sheep, a goat, chickens, a donkey, geese and a prairie dog — were being kept at the property.

“We had a complaint come into our facility about the property,” Shandor said. “There was some concerns about the state of the animals, as well as the habitat of the animals so we came out to investigate.”

Wildlife officers were also on the scene since some of the species of reptiles and mammals require a permit.

“The permit is valid for a few things they have in there and there’s some other things,” said Jesse Janosik, with the Division of Wildlife.

They seized a number of animals from the home. Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna helped with transporting them.

“They will be helping us to care for the animals while we determine custody of the animals and the future of what will happen,” Shandor said.

No one has officially been charged in connection to the case but while agents were serving the warrant Wednesday, one man living at the home — 52-year-old Darrell Phillips — was arrested on charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest and menacing.