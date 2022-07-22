YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police, humane agents, and housing officials have taken a dead dog out of a South Side home Friday while serving a search warrant.

The warrant is being served in the 200 block of E. Boston Ave. by Animal Charity as part of an investigation.

The dog was left in the house locked in a closet.

The stench is so overpowering that some people on the street are puking.

Also inside were an iguana and three ball python snakes.

The homeowner went on vacation and left the pets there, a spokesman at the scene said.

Charges are expected to be filed.

