YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Wednesday following a search of his home in Youngstown.

Investigators searched a home at about 7:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Oak Street as part of a child pornography investigation.

Investigators said they received several cyber tips that Eduardo Pagan, 45, possessed and distributed child pornography.

A search of Pagan’s home uncovered numerous “articles of electronic evidence” that were seized, according to a news release from the Youngstown Police Department.

Pagan was taken into custody without incident and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possession of criminal tools. More charges could be brought pending further investigation and analysis, investigators said.

The Youngstown Police Department, Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, U.S. Marshals and BCI were involved in the investigation.

Tino Dicenso and Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.