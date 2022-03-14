SMITH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are expected to be filed soon afternoon after a raid at Smith Township home Monday morning.

Smith Township Police were joined by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force at a home on Ellett Road.

Investigators said they were looking for evidence of child pornography and had been investigating the location for the last several months.

At this point, no one’s been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.