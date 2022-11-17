YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Law enforcement from Ohio and Pennsylvania are reviewing evidence seized from a home on Youngstown’s South Side as part of a child pornography investigation.

Youngstown police, as well as agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Detroit Avenue.

Two people were sitting on the front porch of the home as it was being searched.

The warrant was served after investigators got a tip from the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation’s Cyber Crimes Unit involving what police say is an underage child from Pennsylvania.

Task force members have seized a computer and several phones.

Youngstown police Detective Sgt. Jessica Shields said investigators are looking for child pornography on those devices.

As of yet, no charges have been filed, and no one has been arrested. Charges are pending in both Ohio and Pennsylvania in this case.