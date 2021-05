HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s fourth annual Shop Small event will feature more than 70 businesses this year.

It’s called Shop Hubbard Spring Fling Event.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Most shops will be open at that time, and many have promotions, deals and giveaways.

There will be different events all over the city. So after you do a little shopping, you can go check out the live music in Tylee Park or the Classic Car Show at Rhonda’s Emerald Diner.

The event runs until 4 p.m.