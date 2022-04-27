HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Everybody gets frustrated when they’re sick and the doctor doesn’t know what’s going on. A Hubbard native has been living that way all her life.

Kristina Bayus has been sick most of her life, for as long as she can remember. She’s 27.

She suffers from three rare compression syndromes: Median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS), superior mesenteric artery syndrome (SMAS), and renal nutcracker syndrome.

One of the disorders affects just 13 people per 10,000. Another keeps her from eating solid foods. She’s on an all-liquid diet.

“I look totally normal. You can never tell I had all these conditions. They’re definitely called invisible illnesses,” Kristina said. “I am in a lot of pain. There are days where I can’t even get out of bed, and when I’m crying and screaming on the floor, to be completely honest.”

Mike Bayus knows it was tough on Kristina. It was also tough on the family. She was told all her life the conditions were in her head. Doctors kept missing all of the diagnoses.

“You try to be the rock, the support, the help, the encouragement, the shoulder,” he said. “Just seeing the pain and agony she goes through. That’s infuriating.”

Kristina had surgery in January for one of the conditions, but it made the others worse. Her hope is to travel to Germany for surgery to fix all of her issues at once. It’s not available in America.

“It’s a matter of me getting my life back or not, I would say,” she said.

Kristina got married about a year and a half ago. She and Kyle would love to start focusing more on their future.

“I just would love to be able to get better to be able to give back and help others that are suffering too,” she said.

Kristina needs $50,000 for this surgery. Her ultimate goal is to find a way for more surgeons in America to perform these surgeries.