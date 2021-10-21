Hubbard woman misses close call with downed tree

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was riding her tractor when a tree was struck by lightning and fell.

Renee McConnell lives in the 3100 block of Pothour Wheeler Road in Hubbard.

She heard thunder and saw a flash.

The lightning hit the tree and it blew apart around 2:30 p.m. The tree nearly hit her.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

“I was so jazzed up, all of the hair on my body was standing straight up, and I was in shock for a few minutes, and then I realized, ‘Oh my God, that tree just blew apart,'” McConnell said.

Some other plants were damaged by the fall.

McConnell was in good spirits but realizes “she has a lot of work to do.”