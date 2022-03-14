HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township trustees have named a new police chief.

“I hereby make a motion to appoint acting Chief Ronald Fusco as the chief of police for Hubbard Township.”

By a majority vote, Fusco was named the new police chief Monday night.

“This is a good community and I look forward to working with the people here,” he said.

Fusco has given 22 years to Hubbard Township. He has held the roles of sergeant and, most recently, captain and assistant chief.

“We didn’t hammer out if it’s an administrative position or a working chief’s position but I’m all about helping out,” Fusco said.

Going forward, they will not have a captain’s position, so they have promoted Officer Chris Gifford to sergeant. Gifford will take over leadership roles when Fusco can’t.

“I’ve got six full-time officers, three part-time officers that work minimal,” Fusco said.

Fusco said some of the challenges they face as a department include the increase in gas prices and staffing. However, he and Hubbard Township Police Chief Greg Tarr have operated with the mindset to do more with less if possible.

“We’re not going to continue to go back to the taxpayers for a police levy. We have two renewal levies on, but I’m not just going to keep going back to the taxpayers,” Fusco said.

Fusco’s official start date is April 2 following Chief Tarr’s last day on April 1.