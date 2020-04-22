Closings and delays
Hubbard Twp. police searching for smash and grab suspect

Police in Hubbard Township issued a "be on the lookout" for a man they say was involved in a smash and grab crime

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Hubbard Township issued a “be on the lookout” for a man they say was involved in a smash and grab crime.

The incident happened Sunday about 1:30 a.m. at the Save-A-Step Food Mart at the corner of Youngstown-Hubbard and Jacobs roads.

Police say the suspect used a GMC Sonoma to smash the doors of the business.

They say he stole cigarettes and then took off down McGuffey Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hubbard Township Police at (330) 534-8477.

