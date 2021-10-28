Hubbard Twp. police chief speaks out on investigation into officer’s actions

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township’s police chief has spoken out about why one of his officers was placed on leave.

Officer Michael Orr was put on paid administrative leave Tuesday.

It all stems from an investigation into how Orr handled an interaction with a truck driver earlier this week.

In a body camera video from police, Orr could be seen hitting the driver with his handcuffs in his hand after yanking the driver’s license from the driver’s hand.

Chief Greg Tarr said he doesn’t condone Orr’s actions, and there were other ways to handle the situation.

“We don’t train that way. I don’t want my police officers having to use that type of an answer to a situation like that, and that’s why I put him on leave immediately pending the investigation,” Tarr said.

It’s not the first time that Orr’s actions at work have come under scrutiny.

WKBN received Orr’s personnel file, which showed that he has received warnings in the past in regard to getting along with coworkers and anger management issues.

In 2007, a complaint was also made by the family of a teen that he pulled over and accused of drinking. The family wrote in a letter to police that the teen hadn’t been drinking and they felt that Orr had behaved poorly and “unprofessionally” in his treatment of the boy.

For incidents noted in his personnel file, Orr had been ordered to undergo further training.

An internal investigation is underway.

Tarr said he hopes a decision will be made on how to move forward by the end of next week.