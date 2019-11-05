Hubbard Twp. officials at impasse with police union over how to fund police department

The union president says the township requested members take a 10% pay cut and pay 10% more for healthcare

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard Township administrators and the police union are at an impasse with their negotiations.

The township police department is having financial issues. So, voters passed a levy to support the department last May, however, those dollars won’t start coming in until April.

Township Trustee Rick Hernandez, Jr. says those dollars won’t be enough to supply the department and regardless of the situation, they’ll have to borrow money to keep it running.

Union President Christopher Gifford says the township requested members take a 10% pay cut and pay 10% more for healthcare.

“We had a forensic accountant come in and her analysis was that if we made some cost-cutting, we would make it,” Gifford said.

“We just have a responsibility to keep our community safe by whatever means. If that means we’re out of money, we can’t afford it, we’re gonna have to look for the other means to do so,” Hernandez, Jr. said.

Hernandez says he’d like to see the department stay intact if the offer was agreed to, but trustees have been talking with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office about the possibility of providing full-time coverage for the township.