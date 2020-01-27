Hubbard Twp. group come together to work with Trustees

On Sunday night, they met with one of the Trustees to figure out how to get the police funding they needed

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – With the on-going struggles to keep the Hubbard Township Police Department funded, a group of citizens set up a committee to work with the Trustees.

It’s called Friends of Hubbard Township Police.

On Sunday night, they met with one of the Trustees to figure out how to get the police funding they needed.

Trustee Tom Jacobs was the only Trustee to show up to Sunday’s meeting and for more than half of the meeting he answered the public’s questions.

“If you knew we were having problems in 2017, why weren’t these addressed in 2017?” asked Don Newell of Friends of Hubbard Twp. Police.

Jacobs says they had the levy on the ballot back in 2017.

“We did see it coming, that’s why we wanted the 3-75 to pass because we knew. We weren’t getting any income because of population,” said Jacobs.

Some people argued the levy didn’t pass because of the way it was written.

Jacobs says taxes is one area where they are lacking money.

“23 percent of Township residents aren’t paying their taxes,” Jacobs said. “But that’s a lot of money. 23 percent, you’re talking a quarter of a million dollars in taxes that aren’t paid.

Many other questions were asked Sunday night.

Community members wanted to know about population and Police Chief Todd Coonce.

They also asked about ways to help.

“How can we help you? Tell us some ideas we can help you with,” said Newell.

“One way you can help is, please, be patient with us,” Jacobs said.

The meeting also talked about training officers to spot overweight semi-trucks.

Those tickets can cost anywhere between $300-$1,000.

But the fear is truckers would avoid the area altogether.

This is an ongoing conversation and First News will continue to cover any updates regarding the Hubbard Twp. Police.