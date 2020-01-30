Hubbard trustees and police union disagree on cost-saving proposals

Hubbard Township trustees and the police union have different ideas on how the township can save money and in turn save the police force

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard Township trustees and the police union have different ideas on how the township can save money and in turn save the police force.

Trustees initially wanted to disband the police department and opt for protection from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. That idea was tabled after community backlash.

Now, trustees are looking to make cuts to keep the department running and proposed temporarily demoting the department’s sergeants to patrolmen, creating an annual savings of $11,000.

The police union rejected that idea. In a letter to 27 First News, the union said if trustees would eliminate the chief’s position and promote a sergeant to lead the force that would save the township $11,000 per month or $132,000 per year, according to the union.