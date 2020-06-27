Hubbard Township, police union reach settlement

FOP President Christopher Gifford said a new contract negotiation will begin later this year

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Hubbard Township Fraternal Order of Police announced that a settlement has been reached with the township.

According to the FOP, the settlement had been agreed upon by both the police union and the township prior to its ratification this week.

“The settlement made helped avoid the cost of conciliation for both sides and resolved outstanding grievances. We look forward to sitting down with the trustees later this year to begin another contract negotiation for 2021 and beyond,” said FOP Lodge #85 President Christopher Gifford.