HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff members at Hubbard Schools have raised over $14,000 for a fellow staff member.

During the month of April, they donated loose change to the Pennies for Mrs. Mahoney campaign.

Donna Mahoney is battling kidney and adrenal gland cancer.

Students and staff were also able to pay $1 each week to participate in the fundraiser’s themed days.

The fundraiser was organized by the Hubbard Elementary Parent Association, which also hosted a carnival, where proceeds went toward the campaign.

The money will be presented to Mahoney on May 10. Cards will also be dropped off to her.