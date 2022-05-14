HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Hubbard High School hosted a run/walk Saturday to support breast cancer research.

Students hosted the race as part of a class.

Each year, they get to choose a cause to support. This year, students chose to honor Hubbard teacher Megan Megan Schellhorn. She is currently fighting breast cancer.

The race is a chance for students to do something for the community and raise money for an important cause.

“It’s important because the students can be able to see what it’s like to volunteer for the community and see how important it is to bring community together,” said Jaclyn Delmonte.

All the proceeds are going to the Joanie Abdu Research Center. The mammogram van was also parked at the event for women to get screenings.

Delmonte hopes the student-led charity events continue year to year.