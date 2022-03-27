HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Hubbard High School student is making his Broadway debut next month.

Finn O’Hara, 15, will be playing the role of Bedrich in The Last Boy — a new play featuring music.

The play is inspired by real life events of the teenage boys who created the L from Dorm Number One in Terezin Concentration Camp.

Finn’s love for performing goes way back. He began performing locally at the age of 3 with Easy Street Productions in Youngstown.

He’s now an Actor’s Equity Member Candidate and has performed in over 20 musicals and plays.

“It’s really exciting, it’s going to be a very big stepping stone in my life and with my career and everything and I hope it leads to bigger and better things, but for right now staying focused on the amazing opportunity that’s happening right now,” O’Hara said.

The Last Boy will make its Broadway debut in a one-night only performance for Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, April 27 in New York City.