The street will be closed for 90 days

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Monday, Myron Street in Hubbard will be closed and will remain closed for 90 days.

Crews will be replacing a bridge there.

The detour is Main Street to W. Liberty Street to Caroline Avenue.

The bridge being replaced was built during FDR’s presidency.

Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle said they’re working to rename the bridge “Hubbard Veterans Bridge when it reopens.”