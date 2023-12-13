HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year will begin with a lot of promise for senior citizens in eastern Trumbull County.

SCOPE will take over programming at the Hubbard Senior Center.

On Wednesday, seniors were invited to ask questions and learn about what will be offered at the facility as well as share ideas for things they’d like to see at the senior center.

SCOPE has six senior centers across Trumbull County that offer social and recreational activities to all residents 50 and older.

“The seniors here in the city and the township will be able to have access to so much that they didn’t have before or maybe didn’t have easy access to get. We’re gonna have an open door policy to help everybody to find their needs and fulfill anything that they need,” said Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle.

SCOPE expects to begin its services in Hubbard during January.