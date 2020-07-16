Hubbard Schools look to hybrid learning model for fall restart plan

If social distancing guidelines and local/state conditions do not change, the school intends to use a hybrid learning model

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard Schools released its restart plan for the 2020-2021 school year. If social distancing guidelines and local/state conditions do not change, the school intends to use a hybrid learning model.

This model will blend traditional face-to-face instruction and remote learning.

The plan is aligned to the guidance issued by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Education and was developed in consultation with the Trumbull County Health Department. It is subject to change based upon the recommendations from these agencies and Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.

In-person and remote instruction will reduce the number of students in the buildings.

Students will be divided into two cohorts and attend school on campus on different days. During home days, students will work on remote assignments or tasks assigned during the in-person days.

Safety precautions for the Hybrid Plan:

At home health assessments and temperature checks before entering school each morning

Face masks required for staff and 3-12 students and highly recommended for K-2 students

Physical distancing guidelines followed with six feet of separation when possible

Hand sanitizer available in every classroom as well as opportunities for handwashing for both students and staff

Cleaning supplies to sanitize work areas will be available throughout the building

One-way hallways when possible

Assigned seating on buses and required facial coverings/masks

Breakfast grab and go, lunchroom space expanded to other areas

Attendance is taken daily

Special Education services may be adjusted and will include telehealth services if applicable

Modified visitors and volunteers policy

No field trip or large group student events

Families may choose the Remote Learning Plan if they do not wish to send their students to school under the Hybrid Plan.

This plan will also be implemented if a building or district must be closed.

Safe precautions for the Remote Learning Plan:

If the state mandates a school closure, grab and go breakfast/lunch would be made available

Attendance taken daily

Special Education services may be adjusted and will include telehealth services if applicable

Virtual participation in extra-curricular/co-curricular activities when possible

Participation in interscholastic athletics will be determined based upon guidance and recommendations from the Ohio High School Athletic Association

In the All In Plan, all students will attend Hubbard Schools Monday through Friday on a normal school schedule with additional safety precautions in place.

This plan will be implemented if local/state guidelines allow for the district to safely operate at full capacity.

Safety precautions for the All In Plan: