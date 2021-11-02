Hubbard school district levies

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Hubbard Exempted Village School District is asking voters to renew a 5-year $4.2 mills levy.

The levy generates $986,000 for the district each year and costs the owner of a $100,000 home $147 a year and covers general operations costs such as text books, instructional supplies, maintenance, bussing, and employee salaries.

District officials say the levy’s passage would allow the district to avoid operating in a deficit. If the levy passes, it would not increase taxes for property owners.



If the levy fails, officials say it would be a huge hit to their budget and the district would be forced to make cuts.

There is two fire and EMS levies: a one mill and two mill levy as well as a a police and EMS levy.