HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Community Pool is offering free swimming lessons to kids with developmental disabilities.

The new program is thanks to a $7,500 grant from the USA Swimming Foundation. It will be used to provide free, private swim lessons over the next two years.

The program begins at 10 a.m. Sunday with instructor Angela Verostko, who has been a swim instructor at Fairhaven School for many years and has her master`s degree in special education.

Each child participating in the program receives four hours of private lessons.

Since it began this summer, the program has graduated five kids and currently has seven more completing lessons.

To learn more about the program, you can contact the Hubbard Community Pool by calling 330-272-9901.