Hubbard police warn of man going door to door asking for money

Police say there have been numerous reports of a suspicious male asking residents for money

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Hubbard are warning neighbors to be on the lookout for a man going door to door asking for money.

Police say the man stops at houses and identifies himself as a neighbor. He then says that his family is stranded in other areas of the state or at a hospital, and he needs gas money to get to them.

The male is described as being in either his 30s or 40s and wears a brown Carhartt jacket. He is driving an older unknown make and model silver or white sedan, police said.

Police say if this man comes to your house do not give him money, don’t let him in your house and inform your elderly neighbors to be aware.

Anyone with photos or video of this person or his vehicle is asked to call Hubbard police at 330-675-2730.