HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is in the Trumbull County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after an incident Saturday in which a man was injured.

James Craft, 63, is expected to have a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday in Girard Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested Saturday evening when police were called to a home in the 500 block of Center Street for a reported shooting.

A man there was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, but he did not receive any injuries from being shot, a news release from the police department said.

The release said the victim’s injuries appeared to be from a fight and not from a gun being fired.