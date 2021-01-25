Hubbard Police Department receives new cruiser and body cameras

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard city police officers are getting body cameras soon. The department will also install cameras in every cruiser.

Police Chief Bob Thompson says the city bought the equipment last year. All together, it cost less than $50,000, including cloud storage.

Thompson says the cameras will give prosecutors instant access to the video, plus they’re a great tool for police officers.

“The officers will be able to use the recordings and access the recordings to write their reports, go back and review things. We can utilize it for training and see if there’s, you know, if we’re lacking in some areas that we need to get better at, be able to utilize that as well,” he said.

Thompson says he hopes they’ll have the program up and running in a few months but first, they’re working on putting a policy in place, installing the equipment and training the officers.