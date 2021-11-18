Hubbard police arrest student with unloaded gun

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard TCTC student was arrested after having an unloaded gun.

According to Hubbard school officials, the incident happened Thursday. Police arrested the student as he was returning from TCTC on a district school bus.

“We appreciate the police department’s swift action to eliminate any potential threat,” administrators wrote in a news release.

Police have determined there is no further threat, school officials said.

School will resume as normal on Friday, however, school officials said that out of an abundance of caution, Hubbard police will have additional officers in the district’s buildings.