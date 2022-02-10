HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Hubbard Police Department is looking to hire a full-time patrol officer.

A couple of officers are expected to retire in the near future so there could be more openings soon.

Applicants must take part in both a fitness and written test; both are scheduled for next month.

Chief Bob Thompson says they would like to have as many applicants take the tests as possible.

“Unfortunately we’re losing people to the Cleveland suburbs and that’s where a lot of this hiring is coming from its departments every chief I talk to in the area is kinda dealing with it,” he said.

To be considered, you can pick up an application from the City of Hubbard Mayor’s office at 220 West Liberty Street in Hubbard.

“We’re looking for candidates that are going to be dedicated to the community we have a very tight relationship with our community we’ve got a great training budget here, good benefits, it’s a great place to work,” Chief Thompson said.

The Hubbard’s Mayor’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Applications can also be downloaded online.

The deadline to turn in the application is Thursday, March 3 at 4 p.m.

Applications may be returned to the Hubbard Mayor’s Office or emailed to d.madeline@cityofhubbard-oh.gov.