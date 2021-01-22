Hubbard mayor touched and inspired by community support for burned church

He wrote that he's both shocked at the damage the fire caused to the church and amazed at what could be saved

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle says seeing St. Patrick’s Church on fire Monday was awful, not only for parishioners but the entire community.

Kyle reflected upon the fire in a post on Facebook, sharing pictures with it.



He wrote that he’s both shocked at the damage the fire caused to the church and amazed at what could be saved.

Kyle says even though the images won’t soon be erased from people’s minds, now the focus is moving forward and “rising from the ash.”

“One thing that truly amazes me is this close-knit community and outpouring of support, not only at the actual moment of the fire but this ongoing stream of support that has flowed into the church, and I really think that has helped,” Kyle said.

Kyle says St. Patrick’s has been a staple in Hubbard for more than 150 years. He says the fire at the church has had a big impact on not only it’s parishioners but the entire community.

“Everybody wants to help, and everybody wants to see the rebuilding, the reconstruction, and this sense of support is overwhelming,” Kyle said.